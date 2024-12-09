Obituary: Martina Richardson, 82, Cox’s Creek

Martina Richardson, 82, Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. She was born July 20, 1942, in Nelson County to the late Everett and Elmer Curtsinger Morris.

MARTINA RICHARDSON

She was a retired CNA for Green Meadows Nursing Home in Mount Washington. She loved doing seek and find puzzles, sewing, and crocheting. She loved her grandchildren and her daughter’s dog Sami. She was a member of the Mount Washington Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil C. Richardson; two sisters, Pauline Richardson and Tillie Irvin; and one brother, Johnny Morris.

She is survived by one daughter, Tina (James) Laffler Jr. of Louisville; one son, Todd (Alicia) Richardson of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Joann (Van) Johnson of Bardstown; one sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Morris of Texas; three grandchildren, Miguel Quezada, Samantha Fulkerson and Michael C. Richardson; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Sam Fowler officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-