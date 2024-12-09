Obituary: Joseph Charles Cissell, 75, formerly of Loretto

Joseph Charles Cissell, 75, of Bardstown, formerly of Loretto, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at Village of Lebanon. He was born Sept. 13, 1949, in Marion County. He was a retired employee of Kroger in Lebanon with 52 years of employment. He loved Loretto and formerly served as its mayor. He was instrumental in the acquisition of Fire Truck # 1 which at the time was a leap forward for the Loretto Fire Department. He loved everything about Christmas. He enjoyed decorating for Christmas and acquiring Christmas collectibles. He often played Santa. He was also a caregiver to his mother and his brother, Tony.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Leo and Mary Zita Miles Cissell; two sisters, Geneva Walker and Mary Florence Sapp: and five brothers, Bernard Cissell, Harold Cissell, Tony Cissell, Joe Cissell and Donald Cissell.

Survivors include one sister, Mary Jane Nugent (Ray) of Loretto: two brothers, Leon Cissell (Rose) and Bob Cissell, both of Loretto; many nieces and nephews including his special caregiver, Annette Newton of Loretto.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Scott Wimsett officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Doug Peake, Ralph Hicks, David Cambron, Lawrence Hamilton, Mike Miller, Freddie Faulkner, Larry Vaughn, and Goose Mattingly.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

