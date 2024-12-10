Obituary: June Carol McGee, 77

June Carol McGee, 77, died Dec. 7, 2024, at her home. She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

She was born Jan. 25, 1947, to the late Mary Louis and James Rummage. She dedicated her life to her family. She was a nurturing and devoted mother to her three children. June’s family was the center of her world, and her love and care will forever be remembered.

She shared a beautiful life with her beloved husband, Jerry McGee, to whom she was married for more than 61 years. Together, they created a home filled with love, warmth, and unforgettable memories.

Renowned for her delicious meals and her generous spirit, she touched the lives of all who knew her. Though her passing was unexpected, the legacy of her love, kindness, and cherished moments will remain in the hearts of her family and friends.

Her family was the center of her world, and her love and care will forever be remembered. Her love and light will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Her family and friends will forever hold her close in their hearts.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Bobbi McGee.

She is survived by one daughter, Christy (Wayne) Christopher; one son, Chuck (Barbara) McGee; two siblings, Joyce and JimBill (Anita) Rummage; one sister-in-law, Susan (Richard) Kelty; one brother-in-law, Jimmy (Patsy) McGee; 12 grandchildren, Shelby Hughes, Quinten Hughes, Grant Hughes, Grace Hughes, Kyleigh Christopher, Courtney McGee, Sammy McGee, Abby McGee, Emily Mackin, Kody Stallings and Mikee Burton; and three great-grandchildren, Claire Sparkman, Ollie Stallings and Brantley Burton; her dear friend, Mollie Brown; her loyal fur baby, Harley; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Terry Troutman officiatingh.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s in her memory.

Rest in Peace Nana, you will forever be in our hearts.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

