Obituary: Cora Pauline Haydon, 98, formerly of Bloomfield

Cora Pauline Haydon, 98, formerly of Bloomfield, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at her home in Louisville. She was born Feb. 20, 1926, in Bloomfield to the late Ed and Louise Livers Curtsinger.

She was a homemaker, an excellent cook who loved her family and preparing meals for them. She was famous for her jam cake. She enjoyed fishing and sitting on her porch with her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Dudley Haydon; her parents; her son, Eddie Hayden; one daughter-in-law, Darlene Haydon; three sisters, Beulah Montgomery, Helen Redmon, and Gladys Wimsatt; one brother, Buddy Curtsinger; and one great-grandson, Gary Graf Jr.

She is survived by two sons, Davie (Barbara) Haydon of Goshen and Stevie (Kathy) Haydon of Louisville; six grandchildren, Jesse Haydon, Jason (Michelle) Haydon, Andy (Tracy) Haydon, Ben Haydon, Kim (Leon) Mathis and Christy Willman; eight great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with her nephew, Bro. Glenn Redmon officiating. Burial is in Cemetery Hill Cemetery in Springfield.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

