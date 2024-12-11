Live Nativity scene to return to Bardstown Baptist Church Dec. 20-22



NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 — Once again Bardstown Baptist Church will be presenting its time-honored Christmas event with the Live Nativity on the front lawn of the church.

Church members and live animals will be enacting the manger scene and the birth of the baby Jesus.

After viewing the Live Nativity scene, visitors are invited into the Fellowship Hall as you stroll through the beautifully decorated Festival of Trees, enjoying hot chocolate and sweets and a special activity for children. Bring the whole family and kick off this glorious season.

We will look for you from 6-8 p.m. starting Friday evening Dec. 20, 2024, through Sunday evening, Dec. 22, 2024 at Bardstown Baptist Church at the corner of Brashear Ave. and North Third Street.

For more information visit atbardstownbaptist.com, our Facebook page at Bardstown Baptist Church or call the church office at 502-348-3866.

-30-