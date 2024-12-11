Obituary: Elizabeth Jeanette ‘Betty’ Culver Wimsett, 89, New Haven

Elizabeth Jeanette “Betty” Culver Wimsett, 89, of New Haven, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at her apartment in Windsor Gardens Assisted Living surrounded by her loving family.

ELIZABETH JEANETTE “BETTY” CULVER WIMSETT

She was born April 16, 1935, in New Haven to the late Adrian and Marie Smith Culver.

She retired from James B. Beam Distillery. She was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of St. Catherine Parish, She was a founding member of the bereavement committee for the parish and served the committee for many years. She loved the Lord and loved to say her rosary daily. If she had her eyes closed and you thought she had dozed off, she would always say “ I wasn’t asleep, I was saying my rosary!”

She married the love of her life, Jack Sept. 24, 1955, at St. Catherine Church. She always said they had loved each other since the fifth grade. They were married 55 years when Jack died in 2010. Together they had 6 children 20 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

She was a devoted grandmother who always had a couple of her grandkids with her wherever she went. She was adored by them all. She never met a stranger. When she moved to Winsor Gardens in 2018, she thrived with new and old friends there. She and her friend Allie became inseparable. They would always say “where you go I go!” She dearly loved to play Bingo, she played it every day. She and Allie loved to entertain everyone, never missing a chance to dance, they loved to jitterbug!

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Paul “Jackie’ Wimsett; one son, Richard Paul “Ricky” Wimsett; three sisters, Dorothy Rogers, Shirley Spalding, and Barbara Ann Culver; two brothers, Kenny Culver and and infant brother, Harold Culver; and one daughter-in-law, Sharon Wimsett.

She is survived by one daughter, Debbie (Dennis) Wimpsett of New Haven; four sons, Harold Wimsett, Rusty (Frankie) Wimsett and Greg (Stephanie) Wimsett, all of New Haven, and Tom (Rhonda) Wimsett of Bardstown; three sisters, Allie MaHoney and Judy (B.) Cecil, both of New Haven, and Rose Mary (Phillip) Bradley of Georgia; two brothers, Raffo (Bootsie) Culver of New Haven and Fred (JoAnn) Culver of Wilmore; three sisters-in-law, Sara Ann Culver, Lois Wimsett, and Wilma Wimsett, all of New Haven; one brother–in-law, Leo Spalding; 20 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with the Rev. Scott Wimett and the Rev. Troy Overton officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, with a 5 p.m. Thursday prayer service with the Rev. Biju officiating at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-