Obituary: Willie Lee Hughes, 85, New Haven

Willie Lee Hughes, 85, of New Haven, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at his home.

He was born Dec. 27, 1938, in Boston to his parents, Willie Frank and Annie Ermine Goodin Hughes. He was a former bartender at Sherwood Inn in New Haven and a truck driver.

He was preceded in death by one son, Donald Hughes; and his parents.

Survivors include three daughters, Delores Farmer (Lambert), Debra Filiatreau (Jack) and Delisa Hardin (Dale); one sister, Lori Hughes; and friends, Mike and Kathy Vittitoe.

Cremation was been chosen with no visitation or service planned at this time.

The Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-