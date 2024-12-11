Obituary: Jerry Wayne Livers, 73, Fairfield

Jerry Wayne Livers, 73, of Fairfield, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at his home. He was born Sept. 8, 1951, in Fairfield to the late Eddie Lee and Mary Lou Jacobs Livers.

He was a former employee of General Electric. He was a member of the last graduating class of Bloomfield High School in 1969. He loved woodworking, model trains, and music. He enjoyed watching the Andy Griffith show and was a member of the Fairfield Second Baptist church where he served as the organist for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Livers Olive; and one brother, Edward (Punchy) Livers.

He is survived by one daughter, Jerri (Larry) Lydian of Bardstown; two sons, Dewayne (Laura) Livers of Bardstown and Shane (Megan) Livers of Louisville; one sister, Carolyn Livers of Louisville; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at the Fairfield Second Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Calvin Holloway officiating. Burial is in the Camp Branch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery at Wakefield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

