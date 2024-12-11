Massaroni seeks public input in advance of 2025 session of General Assembly

By CANDY MASSARONI

50th District State Representative

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 — While I traditionally use my legislative updates to share with you what we are doing in Frankfort, I would like to use this one to seek your opinion on some of the issues facing our Commonwealth.

REP. CANDY MASSARONI

Below is my 2025 Regular Session Legislative Questionnaire, which I hope you will take a few moments to complete. Please understand that I am not endorsing any of these proposals. Instead, the questions are based on proposals being discussed and issues considered during the interim. By sharing your opinions on these issues, you will help me better represent our district.

I hope you will take a few moments and complete this questionnaire and mail it to my Frankfort office at 702 Capital Avenue, Annex Room 324, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 or email it to me at candy.massaroni@kylegislature.gov.

This questionnaire is also available on my page in the legislators section of the Legislative Research Commission’s (LRC) website at legislature.ky.gov.

To answer the questionaire online, click on this link to the LRC website.

What are your priority areas for state spending? Please rank in order of importance, with 1 your highest priority.

__ Jobs

__ Education

__ Opioid Epidemic

__ Public Pension Liability

__ Roads and Bridges (Infrastructure)

__ Medicaid

__ Public Health Programs (Excluding Medicaid)

__ Public Safety (Law Enforcement)

_ Other _____________________

Do you support the legislature’s work to eliminate the individual income tax gradually as economic and revenue triggers are met? The individual income tax has been lowered by a third, from 6% to 4% since 2017 and the legislature will vote on a proposal to lower it to 3.5% in 2026 when we meet next year.

_ Yes No ___ Undecided

Local governments and business groups would like to let voters decide if the state constitution should be amended to allow the legislature to update how cities and counties raise revenue to compete with neighboring states. Would you support amending the constitution to do so?

_ Yes No ___ Undecided

Approximately one in seven Kentuckians between the ages of 17 and 24 are not in school or working. What do you believe is preventing these young adults from entering the workforce?

__ Desire to Work

__ Education

__ Substance Abuse

__ Transportation

__ Fear of Losing Government Benefits

_ Other (Please list) ______________________________________________

Currently, districts spend an average of more than $17,500 per student in state, local, and federal funds. The budget legislators passed during the 2024 Regular Session includes more than $4.5 billion a year in funding for K-12 public education, a record high amount even after adjusting for inflation. Do you believe school districts are adequately funded?

_ Yes No ___ Undecided

How concerned are you about the reliability of the electric grid?

_ Very Concerned Somewhat Concerned ___ Not Concerned

What are you most concerned about? Please rank the following with 1 being your greatest concern.

__ Rising Cost of Living

__ Jobs

__ Crime

__ Education

__ Mental Health

__ Substance Abuse

__ Child Abuse

_ Other ______________________________________________

How would you describe the condition of roads and bridges in our area?

_ Poor Fair Good _ Excellent

As always, I can be reached anytime through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via email at Candy.Massaroni@kylegislature.gov and keep track through the Kentucky legislature’s website at legislature.ky.gov.

-30-