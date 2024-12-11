Obituary: James Carroll ‘Jim Bean’ Cecil, 78, Lebanon

James Carroll “Jim Bean” Cecil, 78, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Dec. 08, 2024, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born to the late John James Cecil and Agnes Viola Mattingly Cecil on Dec. 09, 1945. He was affectionately known to his friends and family as “Jim Bean” after a mishap with a bean sprout and his nose; which was typical behavior his mother would become familiar with.

Jim Bean would hot-rod through the roads of Calvary for years before he met the love of his life, Frances Elaine Thompson. The two wed at St. Augustine Catholic Church in September 1969 after a whirlwind of romance. Together they had 7 rowdy children, and moved several times. The last move they made was to 300 Chestnut Street where the family spent the best years of their lives, although there was heartache along the way. The children also know their father to be the “Mayor of Chestnut”, which is a story for another day. Over the years, Jim Bean made the house a home for Elaine and their brood.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Marple Caldwell VFW, the American Legion, and a proud member of the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

He served his country in the Vietnam War with grace and courage. He worked many years with Haydon Brothers Contracting and other pursuits before retiring.

In retirement he drove his wife and ran to Louisville for 6 years while their son took treatments for leukemia before passing away in October 2011. He was a character and never met a stranger and knew just about everyone in Marion County. To say this loss will be felt deeply is an understatement. While our hearts are broken, his life was full and he is at peace with his beloved son.

He leaves to cherish his bold spirit, his bride, Frances Elaine Cecil; children, Timothy Carroll, Tina JoAnn Downs (Chris), James Michael, Gregory Scott (Jill), Amanda Marie Morgeson (Kyle), and Jessica Carol Murphy (Bryan).

He was preceded in death by Joseph Andrew Cecil, his youngest son, treasured in memory by he and his wife. He also leaves to remember him, Brandon Smalley, a son, not by birth but by heart.

Jim Bean’s sizeable family includes 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren arriving soon.

Jim’s brother, William “Billy” Cecil; nephew, Billy Joe; brother-in-law, David “Pee Wee” Paris, and parents, John James and Viola Cecil precede him in death.

His additional siblings are Marion Cecil, Eva Ann Paris, Kathleen Pinkston, and Carolyn Benningfield; numerous nieces and nephews are among those to mourn his passing.

Pallbearers are, Allen Montgomery, Ben Cecil, Gabe Cecil, Ryder Murphy, Adam Cecil, Kirk Cecil, Jeffrey Cecil, and Chad Paris.

Honorary pallbearers are, Gracie Morgeson, Jenna Calhoun, Makala Maupin, Rowan Cecil, Grayson Cecil, Lily Murphy, Haleigh Collison, Evie Murphy, and Victoria Cecil.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard, or the Jim Bob Moore American Legion Post 49. Donations can be made at Bosley Funeral Home.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Burial is in Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon with a 7 p.m. prayer service officiated by Deacon Dennis May.

The Bosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-