Obituary: Joseph ‘Leo’ Spalding, 91, Bardstown

Joseph “Leo” Spalding, 91, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, at his home with his three daughters by his side.

JOSEPH “LEO” SPALDING

He was born in Manton to Archibald and Edna Bowling Spalding. He attended St. Joseph Preparatory High School. He served in the Navy aboard the USS Herbert J. Thomas as a boiler room operator during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he worked at General Electric and began dating the love of his life, Shirley Culver, who he married in 1957. That same year, he accepted a manager position at Smith’s Service Station, where he enjoyed the camaraderie of the 6th Street families and community – a cherished time by his daughters.

Years later, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of owning his own farm, acquiring 22 beautiful acres in Cox’s Creek. He worked a night shift job at Bird & Son, so that he could farm during the day. The farm was a magical place for his family and grandchildren. After retiring from Bird & Son, he kept busy by working as a security guard for the Sisters of Nazareth for 10 years.

He and his wife loved traveling and attending Bluegrass festivals. He had the “gift of gab,” sharing stories of his time in the Navy and growing up in Howardstown. Whether they were true or not, no one dared to question his colorful tales. We will miss his quick wit and clever one-liners. He was simply the best. We are at peace knowing he went to heaven to be with his bride.

He was a devoted Catholic and lifelong member of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown where he enjoyed the fellowship of the bereavement committee and tallying weekly donations.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Culver Spalding; his parents; five sisters, Emily Spalding, Elizabeth Bowling, Lucy Simpson, Peggy Belcher and Sr. Mary Cordelia O.S.U.; and one brother, Charles Spalding.

He is survived by his three daughters, Janet (Pat) Dwyer and Judy (Bruce) Breitenstein, both of Louisville, and Joanie (David) Mudd of Bardstown; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren (with twin girls on the way); and several nieces and nephews that he dearly loved.

The familyh would like to thank Billy Marks for his countless visits that he genuinely looked forward to and lifted his spirits. We’d also like to thank his niece, Lisa Higdon, who was a treasured companion much more than a caregiver.

The funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16,, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, and 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral for Masses said in the names of he and his wife, or to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-