Obituary: James ‘Jim’ Lee Campbell, 67, Bardstown

James “Jim” Lee Campbell, 67, of Bardstown, died Monday, Dec. 10, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. He was born March 27, 1957, in Honolulu to Rodney Lynn and the late Margaret Anne Campbell.

He was a truck driver for many years and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by one son, Tommy Lee Campbell.

He is survived by his father, Rodney Lynn Campbell; his wife of many years, Alayne Campbell; one son, Jimmy “Joe” Jay (Amanda) Campbell; three sisters, Michelle Anne Johnson, Cynthia Gail (Roger) Paul, and Lori Juleen (Erick) Perez; four brothers, Randall (Debbie) Campbell, Steven Lynn (Diane) Campbell, David Scott (Ronnie) Campbell, and Michael Bruce (Sarah) Campbell; four grandchildren, Mia Campbell, Zoey Campbell, Amy Campbell, and Kinsey Campbell; and one great-grandson, Sabastian Kramer.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

-30-