Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 10-11, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024

Ronaldo Fransico Trujillo, 28, Memphis, Tenn., engaging in organized crime; fraudulent use of a credit card over $10,000; theft of retail merchandise for resale; unlawful access to a computer, first-degree. Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 4:01 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Michael Austin Underwood, 55, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Tyran Lamrr Robertson, 45, Elizabethtown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Roberto Enrique Prudencio, 19, Louisville, promoting human trafficking (victim under 18 years of age); unlawful transaction with a minor, illegal sex act under 16 years of age; strangulation, first-degree (non-domestic violence); rape second-degree, no force; sodomy, second-degree; permitting an unlicensed operator to operate a motor vehicle. Bond is $250,000 cash. Booked at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cane Quintrell Weitherspoon, 25, Radcliff, burglary, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; burglary, second-degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, by Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Wayne Rubincan Jr., 41, Pikeville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, by Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

William Troy Blair, 45, Lebanon, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Charlotte Yvonne Newman, 54, Springfield, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $5,300 cash. Booked at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, by Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024

Ashley Darlene Wittlake, 46, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sylvia Kay Reid, 47, New Hope, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Gery Eugene Childers Jr., 34, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-