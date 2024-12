NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024 — Kim Huston, the host of WBRT’s newest radio show, “Good Morning Sunshine,” offers details about NBC’s “Today Show” plans to visit downtown Bardstown on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. She also receives a special long-distant phone call from the “Man with all the Toys,” Santa Claus himself.

-30-