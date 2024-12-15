Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 12-15, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024

Vincent Edward Gore, 24, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 8:47 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eli Ron Brahalla, 21, Cox’s Creek, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:06 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, by the Louisville Metro Police.

Kristin Elizabeth Newton, 34, Bardstown, trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces; possession controlled substance, third-degree, drug unspecified; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. No bond. Booked at 3 p.m.. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

Jason Dean Nation, 24, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 5:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Circuit Court.

Lukas Chance Mitchell, 23, Buffalo, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 6:26 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, by the Nelson Circuit Court.

Cameron Butler Whorley, 48, Harned, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 to less than $1,000 value. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 11:28 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2024

Stephanie Ann Coomes, 36, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 8:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, by the Nelson Circuit Court.

Robert Andrew Brumley, 37, Stamping Ground, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 6:03 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, by the Nelson District Court.

Clayton Ray Witt, 21, Taylorsville, improper equipment; no operators license; no seat belts; careless driving; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Candice Erin Livers, 41, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024

Blaine Taylor Hagerman, 20, Bloomfield, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, first-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; no insurance card; inadequate muffler; wanton endangerment first-degree (police officer); improper passing. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:56 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Savanna Ann Slawson, 22, Fisherville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 7:52 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, by the Nelson District Court.

Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024

Michael Timothy Mudd, 45, Bardstown, reckless driving; no seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 12:12 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-