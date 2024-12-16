Obituary: Cecelia Elizabeth ‘Tootie’ Hickman, 82, Bardstown

Cecelia Elizabeth “Tootie” Hickman, 82, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. She was, born Aug. 28, 1942, in Springfield.

CECELIA ELIZABETH “TOOTIE” HICKMAN

She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her the most, offering support, wisdom, and love in abundance. A friend to many, she was a cherished member of the community, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and strength.

In her early years she was an avid bowler and golfer. However, what she loved the most was being at home surrounded by her family, keeping up with what was going on in her family, church, and community. But most importantly, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Lee Hickman Sr.; her parents, James Harrison “Mose” Wright and Catherine Lou Linton-Wright; three sisters, Robbie Jean “Dump” Young (John Matthew), Mary Deloise “Lois” Logan (Charles Richard), and Hattie Catherine “Cathy” Railey; two brothers, Joseph Jody Wright, and James Russell “Spleen” Wright (Josephine); a great-granddaughter, Journey Nicole Robertson; a grandson, Jordan Dewayne Hickman; and a special friend, Ernest “Benny” Stoner.

She is survived by her one daughter, Brenda Kay Hickman of Bardstown; three sons, Marion Lee Hickman Jr. (Heather) of Rockledge, Fla., and Gary Wayne Hickman (Terrie) and James Terence “Terry” Hickman (Kimberly), both of Bardstown; one stepdaughter, Sheryl Ann Thomas (Paul) of Louisville; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and countless nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at St. Monica Catholic Church with the Rev. Tom Clark and the Rev. Brandon DeToma officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Scott Turner officiating.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-