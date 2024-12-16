Obituary: Larry Spencer Douglass, 80

Larry Spencer Douglass, 80, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was a man of honor and dedication, he leaves behind a legacy of service, love and integrity.

LARRY SPENCER DOUGLASS

He was born Dec. 7,1944, to the late Claude Cesar and Norma June (Whitney) Douglass. He dedicated much of his life to serving his country. He began his military career as a Marine, proudly serving in Vietnam before continuing with 23 distinguished years in the Air Force. He retired from GE Aircraft in 2010. His service reflected the value he held dear: duty, courage and loyalty.

Beyond his military achievements, he was a family man at heart. He was a straight shooter, known for his sincerity and his strong moral compass but also for his deep love and unwavering support as a father and grandfather.

He had a passion for life’s simple joys. He loved spending time on the golf course, following the excitement of NASCAR racing and relaxing to a classic John Wayne film. His admiration for “The Duke” was unwavering.

His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Betty Jo Beard Douglass, with whom he shared countless cherished years. Together they raised three children in whom he instilled the importance of strength, honesty and compassion.

He is survived by his two daughters, Connie Douglass of Cincinnati, and Betsy (William) Douglass Vannatta of Taylorsville; one son, Don Douglass of Middletown, Ohio; one sister, Phyllis Carey of Houston; four grandchildren, Tasha (Robert) Douglass Spenny, Elizabeth Vannatta, Sawyer Vannatta, and Avery (Regan) Vannetta; and five great-grandchildren, Madelyn Spenny, Aubrey Spenny, Jackson Spenny, Henry Vannatta, and Arlo Vannatta.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of the arrangements

-30-