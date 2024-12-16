Obituary: Scott Edwynn Calvert, 63, Bardstown

Scott Edwynn Calvert, 63, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, at his home. He was born April 3, 1961m, in Jefferson County to the late Bobby Calvert and Jeanetta Ruth Mattingly. He was a retired millwright.

He is survived by one daughter, Leigh Ann Calvert; two sons, Travis Scott (Sandra) and Treavor Kyle Calvert; two sisters, Bobetta Bullins and Kara Flicker; one brother, Bruce Calvert; and four grandchildren, Maisleigh, Novaleigh, Blake, and Trent.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation was chosen.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

