Obituary: William Everett Mitchell Jr., 74, Cox’s Creek

William Everett Mitchell Jr., 74, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.

He was born Sept. 2, 1950, in Louisville to William E. and Betty Jewell Mitchell. He was a retired meat cutter and a member of Suburban Masonic Lodge #740 and Salt River Masonic Lodge #180. He was dedicated to his family and was a loving husband and father. He also had a great love for animals.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Diane Mitchell.

He is survived by two daughters, Tammy Eversole (Troy) and Amanda Croft (Tommy); two brothers, Johnny and Mitchell and Joe Mitchell; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and his two fur babies, Ted and Princess.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen. Memorial gifts in his memory are suggested to the Bullitt County Animal Control and Shelter, 545 Clermont Road, Shepherdsville, KY 40165.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

