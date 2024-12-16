Obituary: Columbus ‘Lummie’ O’Bryan, 75, Bardstown

Columbus “Lummie” O’Bryan, 75, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at Norton Audubon.

He was a self-employed autobody repairman with shops in Radcliff, and was owner of Reasonable Auto Body in Bardstown. He was an Army veteran serving 13 years active and reserves, and served in Vietnam War. He was a member of American Legion in Gulf Shores, Ala. and was of the Christian faith.

COLUMBUS “LUMMIE” O’BRYAN

He was preceded in death by his parents, William “Peewee” O’ Bryan and Josephine Clemmons; an aunt and uncle, who were his second parents, Adrian and Bobbie O’Daniel; one nephew, Robert O’Bryan; and his cousin who was like a brother, Denny O’Daniel.

He is survived by his wife, Trina O’Bryan of Bardstown; four daughters,Kellie Davis of Louisville, Krystal (Joe) Goff of Springfield, Rhonda Wathen of Bardstown and Becky Greenwell of Bardstown; one bonus son, Dustin O’Daniel of Louisville; two sisters, Patsy Bartley of Lebanon, and Jeannie Walker of Bardstown; three brothers, Ernie (Gloria) O’Bryan of Springfield, Virgil O’Bryan of Louisville, and Robert “Scrub” (Henny) O’Bryan of Bardstown; nine grandchildren, Cameron Culver, Luke Wathen, Megan Greenwell, Amy Wathen, Braydn Russelburg, Clara Goff, Jude Russelburg, Peyton Goff, and Gage Goff; and one great-grandchild, Adalynn Culver.

The funeral was 11 a.m. Dec. 11, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery with Dr. James Carroll officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church Guesthouse and/or Parkway Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

