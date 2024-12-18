Obituary: Barry S. ‘Hammer’ Allgeier, 64, Cox’s Creek

Barry S. “Hammer” Allgeier, 64, of Cox’s Creek, at his home Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. He was born March 15, 1960 in Louisville to the late Raymond and Betty (Henry) Allgeier.

BARRY S. “HAMMER” ALLGEIER

He approached every facet of life with passion and enthusiasm. He spent 32 years traveling the country while creating a successful business fabricating and repairing equipment in the aggregates industry. He was highly respected by his colleagues and had a reputation as the go-to man for all things rock crushing and screening. He had a love and passion for farming and wildlife. He was a avid hunter who enjoyed the outdoors.

His passions didn’t end with work and the outdoors. He loved his family and friends. He never met a stranger and could turn around everyone’s day with conversation. His voice was distinct, enthusiastic, and loud. Everyone knew when he was around.

He is survived by his wife of more than 45 years, Tana Allgeier of Cox’s Creek; one daughter, Bobbi (Stuart) Mattingly of Springfield; one son, Joshua (Elizabeth) Allgeier of Colorado; one sister, Sharon (Tony) Gies of Cox’s Creek; one brother, Steve (Jeanine) Allgeier of Cox’s Creek; and six grandchildren, Gareth, Delanie, Owen, Jane, Junie, and Jill.

In accordance with his wishes, chose cremation with a memorial service at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude’s or The Dream Factory of Lexington.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

