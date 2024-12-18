Charles Gregory ‘Greg’ Durbin, 64, formerly of New Haven

Charles Gregory “Greg” Durbin, 64, of Springfield, formerly of New Haven, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was retired from Barton’s Distillery. He was a member of the Rolling Fork Volunteer Fire Department, and was a Catholic by faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Oscar “J O” and Mary Jane Durbin.

He is survived by one daughter, Katie Jo Hager; one son, Stephen Durbin; three sisters, Carol Marie Reams (Terry), Tina Sympson (Scott), and Rosemary Fleming (Dale); three brothers, Mike (Merky) Durbin, Tim (Sara) Durbin, and Jim Pat (Angie) Durbin; and three grandchildren, Kinsley, Maisyn, and Trenton.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, and 8-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

