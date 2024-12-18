Tuesday, December 17th, 2024 | Posted by

Obituary: Bryanna Noel Barham, 34, Hodgenville

Bryanna Noel Barham, 34, of Hodgenville, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at her home. She was born in Pennsylvania to Greg and Lori Spickerman Radocesky. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and girlfriend.

She was a caregiver for her parents.

She is survived by her parents; one son, Brantley Barham of Hodgenville; her significant other, Chrylser Crain of Bardstown; one brother, Brantley Radocesky (Courtney Keith) of Elizabethtown; and several friends and family.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of services.

