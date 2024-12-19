County considers adopting policy to ban employee use of medical marijuana

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024 — Nelson Fiscal Court discussed how to proceed with a proposed resolution that would prohibit any county employee from using medical marijuana at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The issue is that many county employees have “safety sensitive” jobs, and the use of medical marijuana could negatively impact an employee’s ability to do their jobs accurately and safely.

JUDGE-EXECUTIVE TIM HUTCHINS

Deputy Judge-Executive Brad Metcalf told the court that other counties are taking similar steps that will shield them from legal action if an employee under the influence of medical marijuana is involved in an accident while on the job.

The resolution would mean the county will have a zero tolerance policy regarding medical marijuana use. Any employee who tests positive for marijuana use will face immediate dismissal.

Magistrate Jeff Lear questioned how the county will handle a employee with cancer who is prescribed medical marijuana. That employee would be held to the same stanard, Metcalf said.

Magistrate Jeff Snow questioned why the concern about medical marijuana when an employee could also be prescribed oxycodone or other narcotic by a physician and still go to work.

Metcalf said the issue is that standard pharmaceuticals have proven dosages and regulations, while the affect medical marijuana may have is till not fully know. And narcotics and other prescribed medicines often are dispensed with instructions the user should not drive or operate heavy equipment while using the medication.

Jeff Lear voiced concerned about cancer patients who want to use. if they break the policy, they will be terminated.

Metcalf said that if the policy is adopted, the county will make sure employees understand what the regulations will mean, and no one will be blind-sided.

Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa told the court his office will continue its zero tolerance policy regarding marijuana use.

It doesn’t matter if the state allows it, but federal law still says it is illegal. Any employee who violations the policy “will be fired, no ifs, and or buts.”

Hutchins asked Pineiroa and County Attorney Chip to gather for information on what other communities are handling the issue. He said the resolution will be discussed at the special meeting next week.

WATER LINE PROJECTS. Judge Hutchins reported that the contract for the Masden Road and Hurricane Hills water line projects totaled $598,179 from the county’s ARPA funds. The work was awarded to Keifer Construction. Residents who were seeking water paid $5,000 each as their costs for the project.

In other business, Nelson Fiscal Court:

— approved an update to the Nelson County Jail’s fee schedule. The fee schedule change will separate a medical visit and a request for mental health services. The change will allow better tracking of what services are being utilized at the jail.

— reappointed Jim Nelson and David Whelan to the joint city-county planning and zoning commission.

— repointed Robert Greenwell to the North Nelson Water District board of directors.

— appointed Kristy Hutchins to the tourism and convention board for a 3-year term.

-30-