Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 16-19, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Dec. 16, 2024

Brandon Nicholas Roberts, 33, Leitchfield, one headlight; no seat belts; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; no insurance. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:42 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Joe Walton, 48, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. Bond is $2,500 surety. Booked at 5:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Lauren Richard Lavissio, 46, Elizabethtown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 10:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron De’Shawn Smith, 32, Bardstown, probation violation for technical violation. No bond. Booked at 10:35 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Vincent Arthur Reyes, 33, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 4:41 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

James Dillon Barnes, 30, Bardstown, driving on a DUI suspended license; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance; reckless driving; disregarding traffic control device; no seat belts. Bond is $2,500 cash or property. Booked at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Susan Renee Lyvers, 57, New Haven, no insurance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond is $10,000 unsecured. Booked at 6:09 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenny Ray McCandless, 44, New Haven, speeding 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; driving too fast for traffic conditions; no seat belts; no registration receipt; giving officer false identifying information; careless driving; improper equipment; failure to appear; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. Bond is $9,684 cash, $1,000 surety. Booked at 11:56 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024

Michael Joe Hart, 47, Radcliff, rear license not illuminated; no registration plates; no insurance; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 12:300 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Paul Roberts, 22, Bardstown, terroristic threatening, third-degree; failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash, $1,000 surety. Booked at 3:28 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Paul Linton Jr, 49, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place. Released on recognizance. Booked at 5:43 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason A Porter, 45, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brent David Hardin, 26, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, by the Taylor County Jail.

William Gerald Morris, 47, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $410 cash. Booked at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Zachery Keith Hance, 36, Cox’s Creek, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $2,500 unsecured. Booked at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024

Kerwin DeWayne Gray, 38, Evansville, Ind., contempt of court; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $11,181.88 cash. Booked at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Alan Chesser, 45, Boston, probation violation (fpr felony offense)(2 counts). Bond total is $20,000 cash. Booked at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Lauren Michael Caudill, 39, Louisville, contempt of court. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Edward Wimsett, 45, Shepherdsville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Anthony Linton, 47, Leitchfield, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $443 cash. Booked at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, by the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Mitch Braden Kanatzer Jr., 46, Bardstown, theft of mail matter; criminal mischief, first-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024

Lannis Lee Jackson, 39, Montgomery, Ala., failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 12:09 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Allen Nally, 47, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance; rear license not illuminated; no seat belts; no insurance card; no registration receip. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 1:16 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Dean Nation, 24, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:46 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, by the Nelson Circuit Court.

Michael Joe Hart, 47, Radcliff, burglary, second-degree; criminal mischief, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 4:53 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Salvador, Martinez Chavarria, 59, Bloomfield, no tail lamps; reckless driving; no operators license; no insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 7:28 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

