Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 20-21, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Dec. 20, 2024

James Edward Drum, 46, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 2:19 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Eric Ardis, 60, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; drinking an alcoholic beverage in a public place. No bond. Booked at 6:49 a.m. a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Arthur Joe Williams, 44, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 9:02 a.m. a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Paul Linton Jr., 49, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree; violation of conditions of release. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 7:23 p.m. a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Ray Greer, 52, Bloomfield, failure to complain. Bond is $250 cash.

Booked at 7:53 p.m. a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, by Bloomfield Police Department.

Brock David Young, 33, Georgetown, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 7:54 p.m. a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Matthew Troy Scott, 49, Louisville, fugitive from another state. No bond. Booked at 9:42 p.m. a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Rebecca Jane Mullins, 52, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 11:12 p.m. a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, Dec. 21,, 2024

Michelle Lynn Curtis, 52, Bloomfield, failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 2:48 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, by Bardstown Police Department.

Jerry Regent Hill, 32, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (fentanyl); possession of marijuana; prescription controlled subs stance not in proper container; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance; careless driving. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:58 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, by Bardstown Police Department.

