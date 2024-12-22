Obituary: Mary Lillian Graham, 94, Bardstown

Mary Lillian Graham, 94, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. She was a member of Bardstown Baptist Chuch. All through her life, she was very involved in church activities including Sunday school and bereavement meals. She loved her Bardstown Baptist Church family.

MARY LILLIAN GRAHAM

She was preceded in death by her parents, Morgan and Sarah Yewell; two sisters, Margaret Cain and Bettie Cornett; one nephew, David Cain; three brothers-in-law, Frank Washick, Frank Cain, and Lewis Jewell.

She is survived by one son, Bruce R. (Tara) Graham of Louisville; two sisters, Mina (Ed) Broughton of Bardstown and Sallie Washick of South Carolina; two brothers, Morgan R. (Jan) Yewell of Frankfort and John Yewell of Bardstown; one granddaughter, Amber (Brent) McClamroch of Crestwood; one great-granddaughter, Taylor Morgan McClamroch of Crestwood; and several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service was Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Bardstown Cemetery, with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Bardstown Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions can go to Bardstown Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

