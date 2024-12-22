Obituary: Russell ‘Russ’ Gritton, 74, Bardstown

Russell “Russ” Gritton, 74, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was born Jan. 21, 1950. in Nelson County. He operated an insurance agency in Bardstown for many years then retired into farming. He was a jack-of-all-trades and everything he did he did well. He was a deacon and Sunday school teacher at Bardstown Baptist Church, and a current member of Parkway Baptist.

He was preceded in death by one son, Anthony “Tony” Gritton; his parents, Russell and Pauline Gritton; and one brother, Allen Gritton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Donna Gritton of Bardstown; one daughter, Ruscinda Johnson of Louisville; one sister, Diane; two grandchildren, Makenzie Gritton and Lindsey Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral was Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at Parkway Baptist Church with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Dr. James Carroll officiating.

