Obituary: Doris Jean Ranschaert Burgin, 87, Louisville

Doris Jean Ranschaert Burgin, 87, of the St. Joseph neighborhood in Louisville, neighborhood, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at her daughters residence in Bardstown. She was born Oct. 7, 1937, in Jefferson County.

She loved her neighborhood, and being at home cooking and taking care of everything. She enjoyed crocheting, being at the pool, and loved her dog.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter W. Burgin; one son, Walter W. Burgin Jr.; her parents, John and Eleanor Ranschaert; two sisters, Linda Kay Halberg and Wanda Lee Lawrence; and three brothers, Charles Edward Ranscheart, John “Billy” William Ranschaert and James Ranschaert.;

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah K. Simmons of Bardstown; one sister, Sue Ann (Dana) Vessels; five grandchildren, Walter W. (Chris) Burgin III, Curtis Burgin, Johnathan Burgin, Nathan (Jessica) Simmons, and Matthew (Samantha) Simmons; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Neal Gordon officiating. Burial is in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Homem is in charge of arrangements.

-30-