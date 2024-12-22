Obituary: Scott Pulliam, 46, Bardstown

Scott Pulliam, 46, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at his home. He was born Aug. 17, 1978, in Bardstown. He worked 21 years for Heaven Hill Distillery.

SCOTT PULLIAM

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Beatrice and Bill Howard; and his paternal grandmother, Donna Sue Pulliam.

He is survived by his wife, Brandy Pulliam; one son, Austin Clint Brown; one stepson, Kayleb Drake Dever; his mother, Sheila Stone; his father, Ernie Pulliam; two sisters, Angela Sue Prendiville (Patrick) and Melissa Ann Pulliam; three nieces and nephews, Jayda Brook, Tommy Andrew and Payton Marie; and his dog, Lily.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

