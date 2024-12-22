Obituary: David Jackson, 66, Bardstown

David Jackson, 66, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital with his loving family at his side. He was born April 9, 1958, in Bardstown to the late Henry and Elizabeth (Greenwell) Jackson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Sadie Jackson; and one brother, William Jackson.

He worked hard throughout his life, having built a former career in roofing and as an automotive mechanic. He absolutely loved his family.

He is survived by his wife of more than 40 years, Angela Griffieth of Bardstown; one daughter, Mary Elizabeth Jackson of Elizabethtown; one son, David Lee Griffieth of San Antonio, Texas; one sister, Shirley Malone of Louisville; and four grandchildren, Summer Bryant, Makayla Yocum, Lily Jackson, and Charles Griffieth.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

