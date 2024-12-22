Obituary: Treavis Stephen Jury, 41, Bardstown

Treavis Stephen Jury, 41, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 20, 2024, in Bardstown. He was born March 30, 1983, to Darlene Spalding Jury and the late Joseph Steven Jury.

TREAVIS STEPHEN JURY

He loved being outdoors where he would spend time hunting, fishing, and riding four-wheelers; but above all else, he loved being a father and was amazing at that role. He was a member of Riverview Baptist Church and was an employee at Heaven Hill Distillery.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son Trevor’s mom, Tasha Douglas.

He is survived by his mother, Darlene (Mark Metcalfe) Jury of Bardstown; two sons, Trevor (Layla) Jury of Bardstown and Wyatt Jury of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Tina Jury of Bardstown; his son Wyatt’s mom, Lauren Hall of Cox’s Creek; two nephews, Braylen Jury and Carson Jury; several aunts, uncles, cousins, also survive.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, New Salem Baptist Church with Bro. Chad Morrow and Bro. Greg Crenshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. held Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 9-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2024 at New Salem Baptist Chinch.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-