Obituary: Joseph “Derek” Hicks, 43, New Haven

Joseph “Derek” Hicks, 43, of New Haven, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at his home. He was born July, 29, 1981 in Bardstown to Terry and Mary Lou Hicks.

He was a man who adored his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jennifer Rose Hicks; five amazing sons, Gavin, Thomas Jackson, Carson, Connor, and Breyden; one brother, John Hicks; and one grandson, Colton Jackson.

The funeral was Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating.

In respecting Derek’s wishes, the family has chosen cremation.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

