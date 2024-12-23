Obituary: Mary Jeaneane Mouser Thompson, 70, New Hope

Mary Jeaneane Mouser Thompson, 70, of New Hope, died Wednesday, Dec, 18, 2024, and went to be with her Heavenly Father with her loved ones by her side.

MARY JEANEANE MOUSER THOMPSON

She was born Dec. 26, 1953 to the late Joseph Edward Mouser and her mother, Frances Bowling. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She was a soccer mom, a soccer coach, and a referee. She worked 36 years and retired as a service rep for Salt River Electric. She was a devout Catholic.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one brother, Guy Mouser.

She is survived by her husband, J.H. Thompson of New Hope; her mother, Frances Bowling Mouser; one daughter, Stacey (Jason) Downs, of Bloomfield; two sons, Jack (Rebecca) Thompson of Richmond and Joe Bob (Melissa) Thompson of Louisville; four sisters, Lois Ann (Tommy) Cecil, Nini (Joe) Moore, Celie (John) Sims, and Fran (Roger) Carter; four sisters, Lois Ann (Tommy) Cecil, Nini (Joe) Moore, Celie (John) Sims, and Fran (Roger) Carter; 10 brothers, Tommy Thompson, Don (Letha) Thompson, Chad (Ann) Thompson, Marvin Thompson, Mike (Karen) Thompson, Wally Thompson, Garland Thompson, Errol (Johnye) Thompson, Bernie (Kim) Thompson, and Robert (Melanie) Thompson; six grandchildren, Haley (Cody), Megan, Jacob, Erin, Taylor, and Braxton; three great-grandchildren, Cade, John, and Abby; one sister-in-law, Connie Mouser; and several niece, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, December 21, 2024 at St. Catherine Catholic Church with Archbishop Charles Thompson, the Rev. Dale Cieslik and the Rev. Biju Chathely officiating. Burial was in the Church Cemetery.

The Rust Funeral Home in New Haven was in charge of arrangements.

-30-