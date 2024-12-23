Obituary: Larry Hauschen, 73, Bardstown

Larry Hauschen, 73, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at the University Of Louisville with his family by his side.

LARRY HAUSCHEN

He was born July 8, 1951, in Ruthven Iowa to the late Ellsworth “Butch” and Joan Garrels Hauschen.

He was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. He was an economics professor at Sullivan University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He graduated valedictorian from Ruthven High School (Iowa) in 1969. He was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served four years in St. James, Minn. He met his wife Phyllis at Concordia University, Neb. They were married in Ann Arbor, Mich. on August 14, 1971. He graduated from Mankato State University in 1975 with his Bachelor’s degree and earned his master’s degree in agriculture economics from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill. in 1977. After completing college, Larry worked for the Federal Reserve Bank out of Dallas, Texas and the Federal Land Bank in St. Paul, Minn. Later he went to work for the Farmer’s Home Administration and started his own appraisal business, Hauschen & Associates, which brought him to Kentucky, where he spent the rest of his adulthood. He also taught for Sullivan University for many years.

In addition to his parents, hey is preceded in death by his Phyllis Cardone Hauschen; and three brothers, Kenny Hauschen, Tim Hauschen and Dave Hauschen.

He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Terry) Osborne and Kalisa (Jason) Spalding, bpth of Bardstown; one son, Michael (Kelly) Hauschen of New Port Richey, Fla.; 12 grandchildren, Specialist Tucker Hauschen of Fayetteville, N.C., Airman Katey Hauschen of St. Petersburg, Fla., Jared Hauschen and Ailynn Hauschen,, both of New Port Richey, Fla., Ethan Osborne, Grant Osborne, Anna Osborne, Tori Osborne and Elle Osborne, all of Bardstown, Carter Spalding, Cash Spalding, and Claire Spalding, all of Bardstown; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, with a 6 p.m. prayer service at Faith Worship Center, 3160 Bloomfield Road, Bardstown.

Burial is 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024 at Minneopa Cemetery in Mankato, Minn.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-