Obituary: Barry Kendall Bell, 65, Hodgenville

Barry Kendall Bell, 65, of Hodgenville, died Dec. 10, 2024, at Bapstist Health Hardin with his family by his side and went to be with his Heavenly Father.

BARRY KINDALL BELL

He was born June 28, 1959 in Elizabethtown to the late Leonard Bell and his mother Elizabeth Thurman Bell.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom Bell and Mike Bell; and his grandparents, Augusta and Laura Thurman.

He was a member of the Lane Lincoln Memorial Church in Hodgenville. He served 16 years in the U.S. Navy. He was an employee for the Larue County School System. He loved playing corn hole and dominos. He was an intricate member and singer of the Brother Hood.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Denise Bell of Elizabethtown; his mother, Elizabeth Ann Bell of Hodgenville; one daughter, Devan Moore of Tennessee; one son, Marques Moffit of Louisville; one sister, Shirl Bell (Tyrone) Wooten of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Malachi Moffit, Mina Moffit and Pharaoh Moore; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral services was Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with the Rev. William Curle officiating. Burial was in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel was in charge of services.

-30-