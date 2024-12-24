Obituary: Jo Ann Feese, 48, Lebanon

Jo Ann Feese, 48, of Lebanon, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at her home. She was born Aug. 17, 1976, in Adair County. She was a homemaker and a Christian. She was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.

She was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Burke; and one brother, Billy Feese.

Survivors include seven children, Andrew Burke of Mount Sterling, Emily Burke of Springfield, Noah Burke (Madison) of Lebanon, Billy Joe Harmon and Matthew Harmon, both of New Haven, Madison Harmon of Springfield, and Braden Feese of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Greyson Burke and Kinsley Burke; her parents, Billy Joe and Emma Lee Jones Feese of Lebanon; three siblings, Barry Feese of Danville, Ann Feese of Edinburgh, Ind., and Stevie Crowder of Lebanon.

The funeral was 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with burial in Haven Hill Cemetery in Columbia.

Visitation is was Monday, Dec. 23, 2024 at Mattingly Funeral Home.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

