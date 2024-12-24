Obituary: Alison Renee Clark, 42, Loretto

Alison Renee Clark, 42, of Loretto, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born Jan. 26, 1983, in Nelson County. She was a former cashier with the Greenbriar Store. She was a fun-loving person who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed.

ALISON RENEE CLARK

She was was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Debbie Clark.

Survivors include her husband of 18 years, Robert Clark; her parents, Kenneth “Buggs” and Cheryl Denise Gibbs Clan of New Hope; one sister, Denise Clan (Chris Mattingly) of New Haven; her father-in-law, Eddie Clark of Holy Cross; one sister-in-law, Melanie Brooke Clark of Holy Cross; one brother-in-law, Blake Edward Clark (Casie) of Bardstown; two nieces, Brittany Michelle Clan and Blair Elyse Smith; two nephews, Joseph Tyler Mattingly and William Frederick Mattingly; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiatig. Burial is in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 pm Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 pm.

Pallbearers are Ronnie Fick, Jr., Ronnie Fick, Sr., Daniel Fick, Tyler Mattingly, Freddy Mattingly, and Shawn Fick;

Honorary Pallbearers are John Morley, Brittany Clan, Willie Clark, Blake Clark, and Melanie Clark.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

