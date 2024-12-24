Obituary: Frank Edward Sheeley, 86, Owasso, Okla.

Frank Edward Sheeley, 86, of Owasso, Okla. for the last 2 years, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, in Tulsa, OKla. He was born Feb. 27, 1938, in Chaplin to Hilary and Buell (Terrell) Sheeley.

He married his wife, Georgeann, June 21, 1957, in WIllisburg. He retired from Navistar in 1988. He loved fishing on Lake Okeechobee in Florida and watching University of Kentucky Basketball. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the First Baptist Church of Collinsville.

He is survived by his wife, Georgeann Sheeley of the Oklahome; one son, Ron Sheeley (Margaret) of Collinsville; two brothers, Stanley Sheeley (Johnnie) of Denver, Colo., and John Sheeley (Linda) of Wagoner, Okla.; two grandchildren, Nathaniel Sheeley (Bethany) of Idabel, Okla., and Kayla Sheeley of Yukon; and two great-grandchildren, Parker Sheeley and Juniper Sheeley.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at the Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Tim Prock officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at the Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home Chapel.

The Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home in Collinsville, Okla., is in charge of arrangements.

-30-