Obituary: Jewell Holt, 89, Bardstown

Jewell Holt, 89, of Bardstown, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, at her home. She was the former Jewell Lewis. She was born March 6, 1935, in Washington County to the late Earl and Annie Lee Baker Lewis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Holt; two sisters, seven brothers, and a granddaughter, Crystal Holt.

She was a homemaker and had done babysitting for family. She was a member of the Chaplin Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school.

She is survived by two daughters, Sue Holt and Sandy (Mike) Wimpsett, both of Bardstown; one son, Mike (Jeanette Holmes) Holt of Bardstown; two brothers, James “Buddy” Lewis of Chaplin and Carl (Frankie) Lewis of Springfield; two grandsons, Michael (Amy) Holt and Tyler (Anna) Wimpsett; three granddaughters, Millicent (Josh) Conder, Marissa Resendiz, and Eden (Levi) Stratton; five great-granddaughters, Trinity (Spencer) Holt, Gracie Holt, Abigail Holt, Caroline Wimpsett, and Camila Resendiz; three great-grandsons, Brandon (Kelli) Lucas, Connor Wimpsett, Holden Conder; one great-great-granddaughter, River Lucas; two stepgreat-granddaughters, Katie and Emma; two stepgreat-grandsons, Jake and Jeremiah; one stepgreat-great-granddaughter, Ellie Jo; and three stepgreat-great-grandsons, Waylon, Wyatt, and Oliver.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, from the Chaplin Baptist Church with Bro. Jay Holt and Bro. Everett G. Hood officiating. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. Additional visitation is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday morning beginning at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

