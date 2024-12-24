Obituary: Robert Lee Johnson Jr., 45, Elizabethtown

Robert Lee Johnson Jr., 45, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born Sept. 12, 1979, in Fort Knox. He was an employee for Lentus, LLC.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Billy Dove Hale Sr., and Willie Catherine Gilbert Hale; his paternal grandparents, Benjamin Harrison Johnson Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Johnson; and two uncles, William Hardy Hale and Billy Dove Hale Jr.

He is survived by one son, Taylan Johnson of Lebanon; his mother, Jearldine (Charles Ray) Price of Silver Creek, Miss.; his father, Robert Lee Johnson Sr. of Lebanon; two sisters, Selena Hensley and Crystal Bradshaw, both of Bardstown; two uncles, Terry Hale and Benjamin Harrison Johnson Jr.; two aunts, Delores Hughes, and Sharon Hale; and several cousins.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

