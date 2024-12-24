Obituary: James Randall Smith Sr., 79, Bardstown
James Randall Smith Sr., 79, of Bardstown, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, at Jewish Hospital. He was born Oct. 25, 1945, in New Hope. He was a member of Taylorsville Moose Lodge. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved playing darts, horseshoes and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Effie and Ernest Smith; one sister, Barbara Gibson; and an infant brother, Dominic Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Smith; three daughters, Becky Price, Belinda Gibson, and Amanda Roby; one son, Jamie Smith; four sisters, Annie Mattingly, Lorrianne Ralston, Needy Fogle, and Joann Boone; five brothers, Sonny Smith, Tiny Smith, Unky Smith, Keith Smith and Pam Smith; three grandchildren, Brandon Price, Ethan Roby and Alex Roby; three great-grandchildren, Cason Price, Lucas Roby and Hazel Roby; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go towards his funeral expenses.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
