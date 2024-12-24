Obituary: Frank A. Bennett Jr, 60, Bardstown

Frank A. Bennett Jr, 60, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. He was born Sept. 2, 1964, in Louisville. He was a woodworker and made many projects.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis A. Bennett Sr. and Lillian Charlton Bennett; and one sister, Charlotte Bennett.

He is survived by three sisters, Patricia (Perry) McGehee of Bardstown, Sue (Bill) Demele of Spanaway, Wash., Mary (Johnny) Johnson of Tacoma, Wash.; and four brothers, Thomas (Anita) Bennett of Hickman, Tony (Holly) Bennett of Lebanon Junction, LaRoy Bennett of Canton, Kansas, and John Bennett of Kentucky.

His wishes were for cremation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-