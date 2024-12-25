Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 23-24, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Dec. 23, 2024

Dontre Lashawn Allen, 26, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 1:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Antoine Woods, 44, Elizabethtown, no registration plates; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no insurance; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 3:49 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Orline Ritchie, 28, Mount Sterling, assault, third-degree – inmate assault on a correctional employee. No bond. Booked at 9:59 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, by Prisoner Transport.

Kabreem Durell Montgomery, 39, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $2,000 surety. Booked at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Lance Trevor Clark, 34, Lexington, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Released on recognizance. Booked at 9:35 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Emileo Perez Insua, 45, Bardstown, reckless driving; no operators license; no seat belts; operaingl a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond. Booked at 10:22 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024

Jacob Herny Jordan, 28, Simpsonville, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to notify change of address to Department of Transportation. No bond. Booked at 1:51 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Delmar Gomez Perez, 25, Bardstown, no operators license; alcohol intoxication in a public place; no insurance; no registration receipt. No bond. Booked at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-