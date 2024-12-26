Nelson Count y Jail Logs — Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024

Raymond Jacob Settles, 24, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, by Nelson District Court.

Scott Wayne Hart, 51, Cox’s Creek, murder of a first-responder (peace officer); disorderly conduct, second-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree (poliice officer). No bond. Booked at 5:21 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

