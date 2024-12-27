Obituary: Anna Wiley, 84, Bardstown
Anna Wiley, 84, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at Jewish Hospital. She was born Sept. 17, 1940, in Louisville. She loved her animals, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was an avid reader who enjoyed flowers, and traveling. She was a strong member of the Salvation Army in the 90’s and led the Christmas campaign for years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby L. Wiley; her parents, Clarence and Delcie Dennis; and one brother, Steve Dennis.
She is survived by one son, Dennis (Toni) Wiley, of Bardstown; one daughter, Vickie (Joe) Pusateri of Louisville; two grandsons, Shane (Ashley) Wiley and Clayton Pusateri; two great-grandsons, Asher Norman and Maverick Wiley; two sisters, Marie (Gary) Townsend and Maggie Hammer; two nieces, Kathy Davis and Laura Jean Townsend; and one nephew, Steve Dennis.
The funeral service is 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Phil Bradley officiating. Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington.
Visitation is noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 and 9 – 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to Nelson County Humane Society.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-