Obituary: Cody Jonathan Sturgill, 33, Bardstown

Cody Jonathan Sturgill, 33, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. He was born in Louisville on Dec. 21, 1990.

CODY JONATHAN STURGILL

He was preceded him in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Mary Daley; his maternal grandparents, Elizabeth and Earl Day; and his uncle, Dale Day.

He is survived by two precious sons, Luke Sturgill and Lane Sturgill; and many family ands friends.

The funeral was 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home.

Burial was Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024 at Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

-30-