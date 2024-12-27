Obituary: Barbara Jean Ashbaugh, 57, Cox’s Creek

Barbara Jean Ashbaugh, 57, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at her home. She was a member of Riverview Baptist Church, and an employee of Stout’s Ace Hardware and Building Center with more than 10 years of service.

BARBARA JEAN ASHBAUGH

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thurston and Betty Jean Ashbaugh.

She is survived by two sisters, Sandy Sanders (Randy) and Debbie Burgin (David); one son, Cory Ashbaugh (Madisen); five nephews; one niece; her granddog Onyx; and a host of family members and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2024, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at the funeral home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers or gifts, make contribution to the family.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-