Obituary: Mary Ann Brown Richardson, 68, Hodgenville

Mary Ann Brown Richardson, 68, of Hodgenville, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home In Hodgenville.

She was born May 22, 1956, in New Haven to the late Robert Earl and Gertrude Brown. She was a loving mother, grandmother. She worked as a medical insurance coder.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by one sister; Barb Milburn.

She is survived by one daughter, Courtney Richardson of Cox’s Creek; one brother, James “Jim” (Kaye) Brown of New Haven; a granddaughter, Everleigh Willett; her special family; Pat, Tony, Mike, Kathy, Peggy, Paula, Dot, and Bernard; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel. Burial is in the River View Cemetery in New Haven.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at the funeral home. from 5 to 8 p.m. and will continue after 9 a.m.

William R. Rust Funeral home New Haven Chapel 167 N. Main St. New Haven

-30-