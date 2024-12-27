Obituary: Barbara D. Cundiff Gardner, 85, New Haven

Barbara D. Cundiff Gardner, 85, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 at Baptist Hospital East in Louisville with her family by her side.

She was born in Bardstown Feb. 4, 1939, to the late Wilson and Mary Lucille Wimsett Cundiff. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was head of Kentucky Board of Realtors and she was the owner/operator of Barbie D’s Gifts. She was valedictorian of her senior class.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Morrison; her second husband, Bill Gardner; one daughter, Lisa Michelle Morrison; one sister, Linda Ashby; and one brother, Fabian Cundiff.

She is survived by two sons, John Morrison and Lynn (Naomi) Morrison, both of Louisville; two grandchildren, Bradley (Laura) Morrison and Andrew Lundberg; two great-grandchildren, Maddie and Marlie; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The celebration of her life is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-